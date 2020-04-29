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General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, THE END OF AN EMPIRE CAN BE VERY MESSY 4/21/20
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7 views • April 29, 2020
The British empire, the most invisible, and yet the most powerful empire the world has ever seen is collapsing. The New Paradigm of sovereign nations that replaces the empire is waiting in the wings. One could see this in the Schiller Institute conference held over the weekend. Those who have not yet viewed any of the four panels of the conference will find that the new paradigm has now found a conference format for future international dialogue that is devoid of the raging noise, paranoia, disinformation, demonization, and the cognitive dissonance that dominates the British empire's controlled media, and which extends indirectly to all those so called "independent" sleuths of internet ego whose greatest fear is to be associated with anything LaRouche. But those leaders operating in the real world, who are committed to their nations, have long since discounted the imperial noise, and who have for some time been relying on the LaRouche movement for that dialog, can now do so more openly in future global teleconferences. All four panels are archived on this page: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2020/03/29/conference-mankinds-existence-now-depends-on-the-establishment-of-a-new-paradigm/
In the U.S., all the media is blaring two themes: China is responsible for the COVID-19 virus, and Trump is also responsible for the Covid-19 virus. China is responsible for various reasons, and Trump is responsible because he didn't act in time, or he is too close to Xi Jinping, or he should not have done the lock down, or he opened up too soon from the lock down, or Trump destroyed the economy. Whatever, Trump and the "Communist Party of China" are the cause of everything wrong, not the bankrupt financial system and its looting of the world. Welcome to the U.S. 2020 Presidential elections where over the next 27 weeks the sewers of British imperial desperation will so inundate us. The same Russiagate playbook used against Trump will now be used on a much grander scale for the Chinagate playbook against Trump and Xi..
This is all happening in increasing desperate times as millions, if not billions face starvation in the collapse of the global supply chains as the empire goes down. Something the oligarchs of the British empire would ghoulishly relish. But surely, there are those that are not willing go so quietly to their death. This is the terrain where any nations that survive the collapse of the British empire can, in consort, bring about the establishment of a new order and an end to empires forever.
In the U.S., all the media is blaring two themes: China is responsible for the COVID-19 virus, and Trump is also responsible for the Covid-19 virus. China is responsible for various reasons, and Trump is responsible because he didn't act in time, or he is too close to Xi Jinping, or he should not have done the lock down, or he opened up too soon from the lock down, or Trump destroyed the economy. Whatever, Trump and the "Communist Party of China" are the cause of everything wrong, not the bankrupt financial system and its looting of the world. Welcome to the U.S. 2020 Presidential elections where over the next 27 weeks the sewers of British imperial desperation will so inundate us. The same Russiagate playbook used against Trump will now be used on a much grander scale for the Chinagate playbook against Trump and Xi..
This is all happening in increasing desperate times as millions, if not billions face starvation in the collapse of the global supply chains as the empire goes down. Something the oligarchs of the British empire would ghoulishly relish. But surely, there are those that are not willing go so quietly to their death. This is the terrain where any nations that survive the collapse of the British empire can, in consort, bring about the establishment of a new order and an end to empires forever.
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