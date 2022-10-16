She Laid A Trap! Violent Nancy Pelosi Threatened To Assault President Trump On J6 | EP 3165-6PM





In the shocking video, radical leftist Nancy Pelosi has been exposed for threatening to assault the President of the United States. Violent radical-leftist US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was caught on film on Jan 6th 2021, watching the live footage of President Donald J. Trump talking to his massive crowd of supporters and what she says and does is being celebrated by the violent left. When Trump was talking to his supporters about going down to the US Capitol area peacefully to make their voices heard about their concerns over the highly suspicious November election, Pelosi was in a privileged and highly secure area being videotaped, and she was captured reacting to Trump’s speech, by her daughter who was making a movie. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22618





Special Guest: Bob Berry Electoral Vote Project https://gettr.com/user/rjberry









🇺🇸Check Out Our New “TEAM JESUS” T-Shirts! 🇺🇸 Printed in Cincinnati, Ohio By Americans http://pistolpete.store/1210





LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv

PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/

_____________________________________





FOLLOW US:

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli

TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli

LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support

FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv

FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@petesantilli:1/live:a09

ROKFIN: https://rokfin.com/petersantilli

FOXHOLE: https://pilled.net/#/profile/134014

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow TELEGRAM CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete

LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi

_____________________________________





SUPPORT US:





PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli

LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support

MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)





🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!





🚨VERIFY THAT YOUR HOME IS STILL IN YOUR NAME! Download your FREE title report by Visiting http://HomeTitleLock.com/pete and use Promo Code: PETE





The Pete Santilli Show broadcasts live daily at 8am-10am EST and 6pm-9pm EST. Archives, highlights and news clips can be watched on demand on RUMBLE at https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

🚨RE-BROADCAST🚨Santilli Broadcasting Network Streaming The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 @ https://PeteLive.tv



