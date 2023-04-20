Here’s How People Get Dependent on Substances

Have you ever wondered why people get add!cted? 😬
In this video, Bucknell University Professor Judith Grisel, psychology, a behavioral neuroscientist with a particular interest in addiction, discusses.
According to Professor Judith, a possible explanation for people falling into add!ction is that using a certain substance makes them FEEL normal.
She explains that this happens when the brain has grown accustomed to the substance's effect, and without it, can lead to the user feeling terrible. 😵
To uncover more about Judy and her work, click https://www.bucknell.edu/fac-staff/judy-grisel now!
