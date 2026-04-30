Trump Is Firing the Paperclip Scientists Running the Show | Josh Reid





John Michael Chambers sits down with researcher Josh Reid for a deep dive into the high-stakes battle over advanced technology. Why are top scientists turning up dead or missing — including those tied to off-planet and exotic propulsion research? Is the timing linked to President Trump’s push for Area 51/UFO disclosure? Josh reveals insider details on: The Eisenhower-era deal with non-human intelligence and the birth of unacknowledged Special Access Programs (SAPs).





How the military-industrial complex buried reverse-engineered tech for decades

Trump’s executive reauthorization moves, Tulsi Gabbard’s Area 51 visit, and the mass firing of the National Science Foundation board

The “White Hats” protecting breakthrough technology from globalist control

Broader deep state dominoes falling: SPLC indictment, Kash Patel’s investigations, and connections to Obama-era operations.





Plus: updates on the financial reset, sovereign wealth fund, Bitcoin as national security infrastructure, and the coming golden age. If you want the real story behind the headlines — the tech war, the scientist deaths, and Trump’s aggressive reclamation of America’s hidden future — watch until the end.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



