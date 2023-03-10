https://gettr.com/post/p2aw81c3aef
3/8/2023 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping simply looks down upon namby-pamby Li Keqiang. I had been with these two for decades and no one understands them better than I do
#xijinping #likeqiang #communistyouthleague #xifaction #theTwoSessions
3/8/2023 文贵直播：习近平根本看不起窝囊的李克强。文贵与这俩人相处几十年，没人能比文贵再了解这俩人了
#习近平 #李克强 #共青团 #习家军 #两会
