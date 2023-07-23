Create New Account
Dr Jennifer Daniels - Insights into the Allopathic Medical System - Show #58 on Hooked On Raw (ARCHIVED 07.10.2008)
Published 16 hours ago

Hooked on Raw with RhioCo-host: Leigh Crizoe


Guest: Dr. Jennifer Daniels of Syracuse, New York explains how the allopathic medical system works and why she lost her medical license for treating a diabetic patient (at his option) through diet and exercise rather than insulin. The patient’s blood sugar went from 480 to 135.


5% OFF CAPSULES: http://vitalitycycles.refr.cc/jeannam  

Dr Jennifer Daniels Website: https://vitalitycycles.com/  

FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Report: https://vitalitycycles.com/collections/the-candida-cleaner-report  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers  

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted  

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/  


https://hookedonraw.com/  

https://www.facebook.com/RhioHookedonRaw  

https://www.nytalkradio.net/show-58-insights-into-the-allopathic-medical-system/  


Repost permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels, host not contacted.

