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Warnlng! Be Prepared to Go Dark for a Long Time! [28.02.2022]
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531 views • March 01, 2022
Predictive Programming (CIA MKultra) 60 Minutes is an American television news magazine broadcast on the CBS television network. -> S54 E24 2/27/2022: The Grid, Wrongful Detainees, Headlines, Deadlines & Bottom Lines
How secure is America’s electric grid?
https://www.cbs.com/shows/60_minutes/
https://www.cbsnews.com/60-minutes/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
How secure is America’s electric grid; Americans detained by foreign governments; Financial firms gutting local newsrooms Air Date: Feb 27, 2022
https://www.cbs.com/shows/60_minutes/video/fqonXML9j9z7iLqcl6TbervobC67RRtC/2-27-2022-the-grid-wrongful-detainees-headlines-deadlines-bottom-lines/
33,816 Views feb 28, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
86.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nU4_onfXMLE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
How secure is America’s electric grid?
https://www.cbs.com/shows/60_minutes/
https://www.cbsnews.com/60-minutes/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
How secure is America’s electric grid; Americans detained by foreign governments; Financial firms gutting local newsrooms Air Date: Feb 27, 2022
https://www.cbs.com/shows/60_minutes/video/fqonXML9j9z7iLqcl6TbervobC67RRtC/2-27-2022-the-grid-wrongful-detainees-headlines-deadlines-bottom-lines/
33,816 Views feb 28, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
86.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nU4_onfXMLE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Keywords
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