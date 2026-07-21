🇮🇷🇮🇱🇺🇸 US-Iran tit-for-tat is in Israel’s interest - Smotrich

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Israel's ultimate goal is to weaken Iran, but while the US handles the strikes and blockade, it has "no interest" in joining the effort itself, the country’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.
The current standoff is "the best possible" scenario, he adds.
In other words, big brother handles the heavy lifting so Israel can get the outcome it's after.
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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