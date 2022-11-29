Create New Account
Covid is 40 Yrs of Synthetic Venom Research. Vax Recovery with Glutathione, NAC, EDTA. TheDrArdisShow.com
EnergyMe333
Published 19 hours ago |
BigPharma has been using synthetic snake venom for 40+ years. See: https://venomtech.co.uk/

More on Covid Synthetic Venoms https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCovenom.html

FULL SHOW 11/23/2022 The Dr. Ardis Show

https://www.brighteon.com/390d22fa-0c53-4afb-9099-dbb3667c25eb

2008 & 2011 Research Papers including Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman and Robert Silverman titled:

Nucleoside modifications in RNA limit activation of 2-5-oligoadenylate sythtase and increase resistance to cleavage by RNase L. University of Pennsylvania. "...RNA was cleaved efficiently by...snake venom phosphodiesterase..." This venom research was supported in 2011 by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants NIAID AI-050484, NHLB1...etc.

Snake venom available for research at Innovation Research. Search for Venom:

Innovative Research website: https://www.innov-research.com/

Keywords
vaccinenihvirusvenomcovidspike proteinsnake venombryan ardisvenom research

