PUTIN - about Nord Stream, Gas Supplies & Pipelines through Ukraine and Turkey - part 4
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
3
155 views • 11 months ago

President Putin about Nord Stream, gas supplies and pipelines through Ukraine and Turkey

...adding more from Putin's interview today:

Putin called the statements that Russia wants to attack NATO nonsense: “they’re completely stupid, crazy, or what?” Putin stated.

and... The Constitution of Ukraine does not say anything about the possibility of extending the presidential term under martial law, it only states that elections are not being held, Putin said.

The president noted that the Ukrainian constitution has an article that allows Zelensky’s actions to be qualified as a seizure of power.

Putin said that in Ukraine, even in the current conditions, there is a party with which to sign a peace treaty, but the desire of Kiev is necessary

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
