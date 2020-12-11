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Pope Francis Named By Eyewitness As Child Trafficker
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267 views • December 11, 2020
From Madrid and Rome: A former civil servant of the Argentine military junta attended meetings where Jorge Bergoglio (Pope Francis) agreed to traffick the kidnapped children of political prisoners. Also, Francis has concealed the "Holyrood Agreement" between Queen of England and former Pope Benedict that protects child rapists in the Anglican as well as Catholic church. Posted by ITCCS Central, Brussels, 3 February, 2014 GMT. www.itccs.org , www.iclcj.com
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