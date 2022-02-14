The Greatest Secret That Has Ever Existed II

If we knew the truth would the lie exist? If we knew the problem would it not have been solved? If we are told a lie and believe it, would things get better over time? Where two people hate each other there is a lie, often it is told by a third party. Lies cannot be resolved when the liar is not known to be a liar or the liar will not admit to the lie. Do you understand the problem humanity faces? There is a lie buried deep in the structure of our very minds, it is passed from generation to generation through our language. Like a virus infecting computers the lie has gone from our minds into our institutions and into our politics, economics and even religions. It is everywhere and it will continue to infect and impact us until it is revealed and systematically erased. The Greatest Lie That Has Ever Existed introduced you to the basic features of the lie, this discussion elaborates on the previous video and expands on how the lie has infected thinking and the steps to be taken for its removal.