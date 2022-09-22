THE END OF WICKEDNESS - CELEBRITIES, JAKES, AFRICA, AMERICA - CHURCH REPENT!!!

#WITCH #PROPHECY #AMERICA(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Today's word: THE WICKED HAVE COME TO THE END OF THE ROAD. No man knows if he will have time to repent so STAY AWAY FROM EVIL AS A RULE. Yah is giving rewards and judgement. The church will be punished for supporting evil, rejecting victim testimony and covering for unrepentant sin. Old crimes will come to light, victims of the sea will finally get their justice. Africa and America STOP SHEDDING BLOOD AND REPENT. The posture of your heart is what will commend or judge you before Yah, hear the words of the Lord.





PLEASE WATCH THIS VIDEO TO THE END. Church, do you know the greatest crime against the Lord? IT IS DISORDER & REBELLION AGAINST HIS WORD. He has set His word above His own name, which means no man can lie that he loves God if he is REBELLIOUS against the Word. God doesn't receive lip-service as "love", He KNOWS who loves Him by how they obey His commandments. What have you supported in your life? Who have you covered for? Have you denied the innocent justice, have you supported modern ideas that tear at the foundation of God's truths? Do you know how DEEP we have to dig & examine ourselves, being honest, to unearth the caverns of the heart before the Spirit of God in genuine repentance? My one advice is this: Whatever you refuse to expose in your heart now and repent of it, it will be exposed before all in the great and coming day of the Lord. Better to ROOT IT OUT NOW, confess it, and let it go. Please also read the scriptures below.🌺





“BUT WHY DO YOU CALL ME LORD, LORD AND NOT DO THE THINGS I SAY? Whoever comes to Me, and hears My sayings and does them, I will show you whom he is like: He is like a man building a house, WHO DUG DEEP AND LAID THE FOUNDATION ON THE ROCK. And when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently against that house, and could not shake it, for it was founded on the rock. But HE WHO HEARD AND DID NOTHING is like a man who built a house on the earth without a foundation, against which the stream beat vehemently; and immediately it fell. And the ruin of that house was great.” [Luke 6:46]





“If you love Me, KEEP MY COMMANDMENTS. [John 14:15]





WOE TO THOSE WHO CALL EVIL GOOD, AND GOOD EVIL; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! [Isaiah 5:20]





And He said to me, “Son of man, do you see what they are doing, the great abominations that the house of Israel are committing here, to drive Me far from my sanctuary? But you will see STILL GREATER ABOMINATIONS.” [Ezekiel 8:6]



