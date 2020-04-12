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Message from Sheriff Bianco 12-04-20
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20 views • December 08, 2020
4 Dec 2020
Just a day after Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told California Governor Gavin Newsom that his department won’t be “blackmailed, bullied or used as muscle” against residents during the pandemic, The Epoch Times reports that Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes announced that deputies would not enforce the regional stay-at-home order that was scheduled to go into effect Dec. 6 throughout Southern California.
Just a day after Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told California Governor Gavin Newsom that his department won’t be “blackmailed, bullied or used as muscle” against residents during the pandemic, The Epoch Times reports that Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes announced that deputies would not enforce the regional stay-at-home order that was scheduled to go into effect Dec. 6 throughout Southern California.
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