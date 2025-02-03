Raghad Amr Freed After the Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation released university student Raghad Amr from the village of Dura, south of Hebron, in an exchange between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist occupation.
Interview: Raghad Amr, a liberated prisoner
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 21/01/2025
