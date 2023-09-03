A Sense of Southern Italy (Part 1 of 2) - Sila National Park

In order to give you a sense of southern Italy, we spent the first 3-days, of our 7-day excursion, deep in the Sila National Park in Calabria during the Italian national holiday of August 15, 2023.
Please visit our website https://www.overlanditaly.com/gear to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars purchasing products you need or would enjoy for your overlanding.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.