InfoWars - David Icke - It Is Upon Logic That You Should Dwell - Dot-Connector Videocast - 9-17-2023

Mirrored: https://banned.video/watch?id=64de53914e506ac6f5e5184f
Pre-Order The Dream at https://www.shop.davidicke.com now. Watch 'The Holy Grail' only on https://www.ickonic.com - Start your free seven day trial now. Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform and enjoy a free 7 day trial - https://www.ickonic.com
All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com
Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
Social Media https://www.gettr.com/user/RealDavidIcke - http://t.me/davidickeofficial - https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficiall - https://parler.com/davidicke - https://vk.com/davidicke
Our Christmas In August sale is NOW LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF our hottest items while you can!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.