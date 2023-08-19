InfoWars - David Icke - It Is Upon Logic That You Should Dwell - Dot-Connector Videocast - 9-17-2023

Mirrored: https://banned.video/watch?id=64de53914e506ac6f5e5184f

Pre-Order The Dream at https://www.shop.davidicke.com now. Watch 'The Holy Grail' only on https://www.ickonic.com - Start your free seven day trial now. Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform and enjoy a free 7 day trial - https://www.ickonic.com

All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com

Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com

Social Media https://www.gettr.com/user/RealDavidIcke - http://t.me/davidickeofficial - https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficiall - https://parler.com/davidicke - https://vk.com/davidicke

Our Christmas In August sale is NOW LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF our hottest items while you can!