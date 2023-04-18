Homeless Transformation: After Being Brutally Attacked By A Gang, Asa Has A New Reason To Smile!

"I cannot do another day on the street. I WON'T do another day on the street!" After being at the end of his ropes, living in a homeless camp in Crescent City, Asa Cronk was beaten and left for dead by a gang that used killing a homeless person as an initiation rite. Determined to turn his life around, Asa decided to check back into the Grants Pass Gospel Rescue Mission, where he knew he could stay sober and get his mindset straight. In this video, Asa shares his journey of overcoming adversity and how the Mission has helped him to rebuild his life. Join us to watch Asa's inspiring transformation story! Learn More: https://linktr.ee/grantspassmission

