Test me! Do you think there is a contradiction in the Bible? also, Some Popular Misconceptions

The Holy Bible is an esoteric document, understood by less than 1% of the people who read it. It is the most printed, least read, and least understood Book in the world, and so there are a lot of popular misconceptions:





1) Did Jesus have long hair? This erroneous belief comes from the worshipers of the Greek god Adonis and Leonardo Da Vinci's depiction of Jesus in his paintings. They portray their Jesus as a blue-eyed, pale-faced, chicken-armed, pretty boy. What does the Bible say?





"Does not even nature itself teach you that if a man has long hair it is a dishonor to him?" (1 Cor 11:14).





Yeshua the Messiah is also our High priest: (Heb 2:17; 3:1; 4:14-15...)





Here is the law for the priests: "they shall neither shave their heads, nor let their hair grow long, but they shall keep their hair well-trimmed" (Eze 44:20).





Yeshua the Messiah had Semitic features and an olive complexion. He was a rugged outdoorsman, and a capable carpenter. He didn't go to Home Depot to get His wood, so He could swing an ax and He most likely did masonry work as was common at this time, in that region. Those tables He flipped over in the Temple were not light either.





Yeshua was not good looking:





"Who has believed our report? And to whom has the arm of the Lord been revealed? For He shall grow up before Him as a tender plant, And as a root out of dry ground. He has no form or comeliness; And when we see Him, THERE IS NO BEAUTY THAT WE SHOULD DESIRE HIM. He is despised and rejected by men, A Man of sorrows and acquainted with grief. And we hid, as it were, our faces from Him; He was despised, and we did not esteem Him. Surely He has borne our griefs And carried our sorrows; Yet we esteemed Him stricken, Smitten by God, and afflicted. But He was wounded for our transgressions..." (Isa 53:1-4)





2) Were there three wise men?





What we are talking about here is two separate events that have been blurred together by mainstream Christianity. This is what actually happened:





Event 1:> Jesus is born in a manger and is visited by the shepherds who were out in the fields keeping watch over their flocks. (Luke 2:8-20). Yeshua had just been born. He was an infant: (Gr. βρέφος). He was then circumcised 8 days later according to the law of Moses: (Lk 2:21; Lev 12:3). Matthew picks up the account:





Event 2:> “Now AFTER Jesus was born…wise men from the East came to Jerusalem. (Mt 2:1). King Herod heard about it and was troubled. He gathered all the chief priests and scribes of the people and asked them about the prophecy. The scribes quoted Micah 5:2: (Mt 2:2-6). Then Herod secretly called the wise men to see when the star appeared. (v.7) The wise men continued following the star to Bethlehem. By this time Yeshua was no longer an infant but a young child (Gr. παιδίον) living with His mother in a house. Mt 2:9-12. Then the Magi presented gifts that were appropriate for a King - gold, frankincense, and Myrrh - (vs.2) not because it was His birthday. There were 3 gifts, but the number of wise men is not given. King Herod goes on to issue a decree to “put to death all the male children who were in Bethlehem…from two years old and under, according to the time which he had determined from the wise men”.





This corroborates the fact that Yeshua was well past His infancy when He was visited by the Magi. They were not bearing birthday gifts. (Ecc 7:1; 2 Sam 12:1-23). It seems only pagans celebrate birthdays (Gen 40:20; Mt 14:6; Mk 6:21).







