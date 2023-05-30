Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Orcas destroying sailboats have a message for us!
71 views
channel image
School of the INNATE one
Published 16 hours ago |

Upon hearing much fuss about orcas attacking sailboats off the coast of the Iberian peninsula, I thought I would find answers to some questions I had. So I contacted the leader of the pack telepathically, and had a conversation with her. You will be surprised of some of the answers I got!

Please let me know if you have any questions for her, or for me regarding telepathy in general, or the situation with the orcas.



Photos and videos I have used:

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Moby_Dick_final_chase.jpg

https://techiemagazines.com/news/science/killer-whales-wreck-boat-in-latest-attack-off-spain/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orca


Keywords
communicationsailboattelepathyorcainnateanimalloveriberiaanimalwhisperer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket