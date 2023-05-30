Orcas destroying sailboats have a message for us!

Upon hearing much fuss about orcas
attacking sailboats off the coast of the Iberian peninsula, I thought
I would find answers to some questions I had. So I contacted the leader of the pack telepathically, and had a conversation with her. You will be surprised of some of the answers I got!
Please let me know if you have any questions for her, or for me regarding telepathy in general, or the situation with the orcas.
Photos and videos I have used:
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Moby_Dick_final_chase.jpg
https://techiemagazines.com/news/science/killer-whales-wreck-boat-in-latest-attack-off-spain/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orca
