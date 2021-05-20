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Stopping the Covid Vaccine Genocide and the Swiss Nazi Depopulation Agenda
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292 views • May 20, 2021
My talk with Israeli Shai Danon who explains some of the complex troubles in Israel and Gaza, with Nicholas Martin and Katherine Armitage. We discuss the ongoing suppression and destruction of people's freedom's worldwide and what can be done to stop it.
Support Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Shai Danon https://live.ahava528.com/channels
Nicholas Martin https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
Support Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Shai Danon https://live.ahava528.com/channels
Nicholas Martin https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
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