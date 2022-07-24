PURPLE FOR PARENTS Fight Sexualization of Children

Rhonda Miller shares: PURPLE FOR PARENTS Indiana MISSIONPurple for Parents of Indiana Inc. informs, advocates, and engages Hoosiers to protect children from harmful agendas saturating the education system. We believe the responsibility of teaching morals and values to children are the parents/caregivers and NOT a government institution. Unfortunately, our children are increasingly influenced by programs designed to separate their beliefs from what is taught in their home and toward a progressive understanding for the sake of social justice. We work to bring awareness of and stop the conditioning/grooming of vulnerable children from all programs including Comprehensive Sexual Education and Social Emotional Learning. We also stand up against the overwhelming leverage the teacher’s unions have over policies and procedures in the schools. We believe transparency along with accountability is crucial in providing all children with exceptional academics. The American Dream is under attack and our children are being used as pawns by a system that no longer puts their best interest first. We need everyone to fight back in order to defend parental rights, innocent children and liberty. We consider our mission to be the civil rights issue of our time!

#StopCSE #ExpelSEL #RepealObscenity #TheMindPolluters

https://purpleforparentsindiana.com/

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