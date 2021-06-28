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Planting Arugula Baby Greens | 5 Section Party Tray | Wicking Method
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34 views • June 28, 2021
In this video I show you how to plant arugula in the 5 section party growing tray as baby salad greens and not as microgreens. I share how to time your crops to get an ongoing, repeat crop of tasty, young, tender baby arugula greens.
https://cansowgrow.com/about-arugula/
https://cansowgrow.com/about-arugula/
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