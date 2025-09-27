Prophetic Update September 21 - 27

This week’s Prophetic Update delivers a powerful, no-nonsense review of the most urgent global events through the lens of Bible prophecy.

From Israel’s battle against Hamas in Gaza and the rising threat of Hezbollah on the northern front, to Russia and Iran tightening their military partnership, China advancing its influence across the Middle East, and the fractured state of Europe, the headlines reveal prophetic patterns that Scripture warned would mark the last days.

We examine President Trump’s fiery speech at the United Nations, his rejection of globalist agendas, and his defense of national sovereignty, all while calling the world to confront unchecked migration and international corruption. We connect these events to Daniel’s prophecy of unstable kingdoms of iron and clay, and the preparations for a coming covenant with many.

The report digs deep into global economic tremors. Inflation, food shortages, and soaring debt, alongside the accelerating march toward digital currencies and AI-driven systems of control. These developments foreshadow the coming Beast system described in Revelation 13, where no one can buy or sell without the mark.

We also address the moral collapse sweeping the West. Governments celebrating abortion, enforcing gender confusion, and silencing biblical truth. The viral false prophecy of a September 23–24 Rapture is exposed in light of Jesus’ warning that no one knows the day or hour, and we highlight the rise of scoffers and false teachers foretold in 2 Peter and Jude.

Finally, we examine the dangerous rise of interfaith “one world religion” movements and the escalating persecution of Christians worldwide.

This expanded Prophetic Update is more than a newscast — it is a watchman’s trumpet, connecting this week’s headlines directly to the Word of God. Wars and rumors of wars, nations aligning against Israel, technology building Babel 2.0, apostasy spreading, and persecution mounting. All signs that the return of Jesus Christ is near, even at the door.

