AA_211_John_Rhodes_UFO’s_Cattle_Mutilations_&_Underground_Bases

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John Rhodes joins us today to discuss UFO’s underground bases and cattle mutilations. We will delve into connections between all of these elements, reptilians, the Grand Canyon, archaeology and more.
#JohnRhodes #CattleMutilations #UndergroundBases #UFO #OrganTrafficking #Archaeology #GrandCanyon #Paranormal #Reptoids #Reptilians #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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