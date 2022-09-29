Create New Account
These Are the Best Ways To Protect Your Money Against Inflation
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 2 months ago

If you’re worried about inflation, here are some things you can do to protect your wealth:


In this video, former financial adviser Rachel Richards AKA Money Honey Rachel shares the best way to hedge against inflation. 💰


According to Rachel, the best way to keep your money safe from inflation is to buy properties that appreciate in value even during times of high inflation is to buy land. 🏡


Invest in real estate by buying land and make sure that you lock in a fixed rate mortgage; this has been the safest way to invest. 👈


Buy land NOW because the real estate market isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. That way you will be protected during inflationary periods. 💯
Keywords

