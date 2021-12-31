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"The Man That Was Used Up" by Edgar Allen Poe
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31 views • December 31, 2021
A Tale of the Late Bugaboo and Kickapoo Campaign
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Bloody French to start the story...
Pleurez, pleurez, mes yeux, et fondez vous en eau!
La moitie de ma vie a mis l'autre au tombeau.
-Corneille.
The picture used is of General Winfield Scott.
And yet another story from Poe using a now strictly verbotten word, towards the end of the story. *sigh*
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.16
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
Bloody French to start the story...
Pleurez, pleurez, mes yeux, et fondez vous en eau!
La moitie de ma vie a mis l'autre au tombeau.
-Corneille.
The picture used is of General Winfield Scott.
And yet another story from Poe using a now strictly verbotten word, towards the end of the story. *sigh*
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.16
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