© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE SOURCE OF SALVATION - CHOSEN BY GOD
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • November 30, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1.Peter 1:1-2. In those days people used to start letters with a greeting. This letter therefore starts with a greeting. The greeting tells us who is writing the letter. It also tells us who will read the letter. Peter is writing to Christians. He says that they are like foreigners. He means that wherever they live in this world, that place is not their true home. Heaven is the true home of Christians (Philippians 3:20).
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.