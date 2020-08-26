COVID 19 VACCINE IS THE DESCENT INTO HELL AND ALL THESE SCAM TESTS ARE THE PATH TO IT

Excerpt D - translation not verified but sounds about right - not a lot of info other than that right now

POLITICIANS, HEALTH OFFICIALS AND MEDIA ARE LYING BASTARDS

Excerpt C - translation not verified but sounds about right - not a lot of info other than that right now – THE FAKE COVID 19 TESTS ARE AS DANGEROUS AS THE POISONOUS VACCINE

Excerpt A - translation not verified but sounds about right - not a lot of info other than that right now - the new vaccine will be a decent into hell

The Test In Other Words

Covid 19 "tests" are designed to test false positive – the tests, test for things that many things can cause – and if the things don't cause anything - it can test positive anyway

- The most import part of the Fake Tests – is for politicians to use it terrorize their own constituents

Excerpt B translation not verified but sounds about right - not a lot of info other than that right now COVID19 TESTS ARE NOT ACCURATE