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Lt Col Theresa Long, Brigade Surgeon on Vaccine Injuries & Illegal Mandates
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144 views • November 11, 2021
Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, Brigade Surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade, Ft. Rucker, Alabama, U.S. Army
Physician and Army Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long spoke today during a roundtable discussion organized by Senator Ron Johnson. She reported some very disturbing details of her experiences with patients who had recently been “vaccinated” for Covid-19.

“With respect to aviation safety, risk communication is critical,” she said. “I saw five patients in clinic, two of which presented with chest pain days to weeks after vaccination and were subsequently diagnosed with pericarditis and worked up to rule out myocarditis.”

The military’s push for universal vaccinations, which comes down from the Biden-Harris regime via the Pentagon, has been a contentious issue because the facts do not support the decision. The recovery rate for young and healthy people, which account for the vast majority of members of the military, is so astronomical it boggles the mind to think that this disease is being focused on so tenaciously.

For the elderly and immunocompromised, Covid-19 offers a greater risk, but our military is not comprised of very many who can be classified as vulnerable. Combine this with the fact that natural immunity has been proven to be far superior to the so-called “protections” offered by the vaccines and it’s easy to conclude the Covid injections are completely unnecessary for servicemembers.

Then, there are the adverse reactions, including death, that have been reported so far. The sheer number of reports is exponentially higher than reports for the last two decades of all other vaccines combined. These details make Lt. Col. Long’s story even more infuriating.

“The third pilot had been vaccinated and felt like he was drunk, chronically fatigued within 24 hours after vaccination,” she continued. “The pilot told me he didn’t know what to do so he drank a lot of coffee to ‘wake himself up’ and continue to fly until he realized it wasn’t going away.”

In the past, a handful of reports of adverse reactions were enough to make healthcare and government officials hit the brakes on further injections. But instead of expressing concern and pushing the Lt. Col. Long’s story up the chain of command, she was suppressed. According to her report:

“After I reported to my command my concerns that in one morning I had to ground three out of three pilots due to vaccine injuries, the next day my patients were canceled, my charts were pulled for review, and I was told that I would not be seeing acute patients anymore, just healthy pilots there for their flight physical.”

* *
Lt. Col. Theresa Long [101:00], a U.S. Army surgeon, said she believes the COVID vaccine is a greater threat to a soldier’s health and military readiness than the virus itself.

“Over 200,000 service members have rejected the vaccine yet the military is pressing forward without regard to the damage to the morale and readiness to process these soldiers out,” Long said. “We have never lost 200,000 soldiers on the battlefield in a few months. Taking soldiers out of uniform has the same impact on readiness as losing them on the battlefield.”

Long explained she tried to get senior leadership within the military to inform military members of the risks of vaccines, as required by informed consent.

She said in one day, she had to ground three out of three pilots due to COVID vaccine injuries. When she told her command, her patients were canceled, her charts were pulled for review and Long was told she would not be seeing acute patients anymore — just healthy pilots who needed physicals.
Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemic
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