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Nano Poisoning of Humanity | Episode 10
Framing the World
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3166 views • April 27, 2022
Buckle up for more revelations about the use of graphene oxide and other nefarious elements within the Covid “vaccines” and other gene juices. Liberty Man covers the methods that are under development and coming to market for distributing new waves of the magnetogenetic poison “vaccines.” Alex Newman joins the show to discuss a number of pressing topics, including an insightful chat with Liberty Man about the nature of the broken political system. Paul Wittenberger and Liberty Man also discuss updates on the third episode of the Covidland documentary series while looking at some recent Covid-related clown world news.

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outbreakvaccinelivenanoalex newmanskull and bonesframing the worldpaul wittenbergervaccine damagenanotechpfizerthe new americancoronaviruscovid-19covid19mrnaantony suttonliberty mancovidlandquantum dotsgraphenegraphene oxidecarroll quiqley
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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