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Nano Poisoning of Humanity | Episode 10
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3166 views • April 27, 2022
Buckle up for more revelations about the use of graphene oxide and other nefarious elements within the Covid “vaccines” and other gene juices. Liberty Man covers the methods that are under development and coming to market for distributing new waves of the magnetogenetic poison “vaccines.” Alex Newman joins the show to discuss a number of pressing topics, including an insightful chat with Liberty Man about the nature of the broken political system. Paul Wittenberger and Liberty Man also discuss updates on the third episode of the Covidland documentary series while looking at some recent Covid-related clown world news.
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