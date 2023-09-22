Create New Account
20,000 car Plasma FIRE in Mendoza Argentina & MISSING Children from punta de amor
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago

audio starts 36 seconds into the video

Jeff Snyder

Sep 22, 2023

Mirrored from https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT86YWomh/


https://euro.eseuro.com/local/1031855...


Argentina

   • Fire In San Agustin Beach - Looks A L... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uREFPTmCuko&t=0s


   • Mendoza Argentina Fire - Corruption A... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TB7Z5yyWSjU&t=0s

Keywords
corruptionargentinafiregovernment corruptionstealingmissing childrentheftscar partsjeff snyderplasma firetwenty thousand carsmendozapunta de amor

