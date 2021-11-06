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Remarks over the Logan Act after being chased by the cabal
The Moat of Truths
The Moat of Truths
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111 views • November 06, 2021
This was a TV program that was very popular between 2010-2012 but most of the episodes were hidden or broadcast in different hours than advertised. When you watch, you will understand why.

Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit , educational and/or criticism use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (As provided for in section 107 of the Copyright Act in 1976. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that goes beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, want us to link their website or wants us to add their photo.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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