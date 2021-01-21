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Deep Rock Galactic Review (Xbox One) - Possibly The BEST Co-op Shooter This Gen!
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10 views • January 21, 2021
This is review for co-op mining shooter Deep Rock Galactic for Xbox One. Let me know if you thought this was helpful in the comments section!
Hardware used:
-HP Omen Gaming PC
Software used:
-Hitfilm Express 14
-Pixlr Photo Editor
Channel Art By Graphic God (Jay Williams)
Website: http://www.xboxgamerpics.com
Song: Sapphire
Artist: Tobu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzGjIrDI9ofBIxD0fzU9DpA
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Invader_1986
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/invaderii
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InvaderGaming/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QJx4cPeR1bNi/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/InvaderGaming
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/invader1986
Gab: https://gab.ai/Invader
Invader Merchandise: https://www.redbubble.com/people/willijay/works/33084960-invader-gaming?p=t-shirt
Donations:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/invader
PayPal: https://paypal.me/InvaderGames
Hardware used:
-HP Omen Gaming PC
Software used:
-Hitfilm Express 14
-Pixlr Photo Editor
Channel Art By Graphic God (Jay Williams)
Website: http://www.xboxgamerpics.com
Song: Sapphire
Artist: Tobu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzGjIrDI9ofBIxD0fzU9DpA
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Invader_1986
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/invaderii
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InvaderGaming/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QJx4cPeR1bNi/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/InvaderGaming
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/invader1986
Gab: https://gab.ai/Invader
Invader Merchandise: https://www.redbubble.com/people/willijay/works/33084960-invader-gaming?p=t-shirt
Donations:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/invader
PayPal: https://paypal.me/InvaderGames
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