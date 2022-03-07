The U.S. Gov't Invested Over a Billion Dollars in Promoting Pro-COVID Vaccine Narratives

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The U.S. Government Invested Over a Billion Dollars in Promoting Pro-COVID Vaccine Narratives
Dr. Malone: "It's not mere circumstance that we've been constantly bombarded by what is essentially surreptitious advertising promoting vaccines across all age cohorts."
Cred: VigilantFox