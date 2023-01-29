Healing the Broken Heart of Rejection

Do you ever feel like you're on the outside of life looking in? Or that you are constantly trying to please people, yet keep them at arm's length? Can't take criticism? This video is for you! We'll address the traumas that produce a self-sabotaging spirit of rejection, how to get rid of it, and receive God's love and acceptance.

“Getting to the Root of It” series:Part 1 - Are We Ready for Jesus to Return?

https://www.brighteon.com/bcf13a95-51f8-47c7-a93f-16a8e7d4a9f7





Part 2 - (Background on Evil Spirits) Invasion of the Body Snatchers

https://www.brighteon.com/45983a94-e015-422f-8c9c-ee59fb56de49





Part 3 - Digging out the Root of Bitterness

https://www.brighteon.com/b326b7a6-6109-4acf-bdea-264f4e4e5972





Interview with Mary Pat Jones
https://www.brighteon.com/d613a340-6e6f-4d81-8bc0-75a6fa0d30c9
















