Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Healing the Broken Heart of Rejection
52 views
channel image
Lori Colley
Published Yesterday |

Do you ever feel like you're on the outside of life looking in? Or that you are constantly trying to please people, yet keep them at arm's length? Can't take criticism? This video is for you! We'll address the traumas that produce a self-sabotaging spirit of rejection, how to get rid of it, and receive God's love and acceptance.

“Getting to the Root of It” series:Part 1 - Are We Ready for Jesus to Return?

https://www.brighteon.com/bcf13a95-51f8-47c7-a93f-16a8e7d4a9f7


Part 2 - (Background on Evil Spirits) Invasion of the Body Snatchers

https://www.brighteon.com/45983a94-e015-422f-8c9c-ee59fb56de49


Part 3 - Digging out the Root of Bitterness

https://www.brighteon.com/b326b7a6-6109-4acf-bdea-264f4e4e5972


Interview with Mary Pat Joneshttps://www.brighteon.com/d613a340-6e6f-4d81-8bc0-75a6fa0d30c9






Keywords
healingrejectionbroken heart

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket