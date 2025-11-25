American Free Speech Rules: What You Can and Can’t Say About Public and Private People

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Amendment safeguards permit accusations of crimes and insults against all individuals. True threats trigger prosecution. Public figures require malice proof for defamation. Rephrasing ensures protected expression of demands for justice.
