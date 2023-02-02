Great idea, I hope they all get jabbed, can the media join this strike too? 👍

A group of liberal Hollywood celebrities are threatening a “massive, all-round Hollywood strike” until every last one of us is vaccinated. Describing Hollywood as “the base of the entire modern American culture”, the group also claims to be speaking on behalf of “humanity’s better nature.”

Rosie O’Donnell, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Gene Simmons are among the dozens of artists, entertainers, and activists who have attached their names to an effort calling for a month-long strike to encourage people they are calling “vaccine dodgers” to succumb to the jab.

https://newspunch.com/celebrities-call-for-total-hollywood-strike-until-every-last-person-gets-jabbed/



Mirrored - The People's Voice

