BTV#21-WeatherWar101 Interview- NO NATURAL WEATHER

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nolabutterfly
Beyond the Veil interviews WeatherWar101 who does a fantastic job providing and assembling the footage that documents what s/he has learned over the last 20 years... what is the MOST gate kept part of the climate engineering puzzle that CAN be proven? That our weather is coming out of Power Plants, guided by Nexrad.