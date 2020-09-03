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39 EVE ECHOES | PATCH 93554 AND PATCH NOTES
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6 views • September 03, 2020
MY NAME IS F3ND1MUS! THIS IS MY ADVENTURE IN EVE ECHOES! o7
https://www.eveechoes.com/
F3ND1MUS EVE ECHOES PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eB_sOq450uo&;list=PLhcxfEf5Q1ZduUtJSAtI9yxfvdsetHAvK&index=1
ANDROID LINK: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netease.eve.en&;hl=en_US
IOS LINK: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/eve-echoes/id1446384690
EVE ECHOES SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/EVEEchoes/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/EveEchoes
DISCORD: https://discord.com/invite/J5XXkJZ
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd8xVjWv8A-E62knESgelKg/featured
GAME INFO:
EVE Echoes is a next-gen sandbox MMO game for mobile devices based on the award-winning sci-fi spacefaring MMORPG EVE Online. Featuring a vast persistent universe of over 8,000+ solar systems, players are free to choose their own path from countless options, experiencing space exploration, immense PvP and PvE battles, mining, trading, industry, and a sophisticated player economy in the multiplayer sandbox of New Eden.
EVE Echoes has been a collaborative effort between CCP Games and NetEase Games over the past three years with both companies incorporating feedback from the community at every step, in order to produce an unrivalled multiplayer sci-fi experience on mobile devices that does justice to the EVE name.
During an in-depth livestream to the community, the development team revealed EVE Echoes’ August launch date as well as the following new information:
● New Faction - The Yan-Jung
The Yan-Jung, an ancient civilization in EVE history, become a brand-new faction in EVE Echoes. The Yan-Jung have been created to enhance the diversity and inclusivity of the EVE universe. They value balance, appreciate the harmony of a collective, respect history, and strive for the ultimate pursuit of "becoming one with heaven." Inspired by ancient oriental architecture, Yan-Jung ships are made with bronze-like metal, using smooth surfaces and symmetrical designs to highlight their oriental qualities.
● Corporations
Corporations, a pivotal feature of EVE Online, have been formally introduced into EVE Echoes following the Open Beta Test. Functioning much like the Corporations system in EVE Online on PC, players will be able to band together to mine and explore the universe, with dedicated hangers and wallets accessible by the Corporation’s members as well as a new emphasis on simplification and optimization of utility.
● Capsuleer Outpost
Brave adventurers who want to venture into the uncertainty of space will be able to do so in EVE Echoes, thanks to the introduction of the Capsuleer Outpost.
Unlike other space structures, the Capsuleer Outpost is a private structure designed for lone adventurers to occupy and provides a suitable foothold to explore the new frontier independently. Additional functional structures will also be added into the game in the future.
● Ship SKINs Coming to EVE Echoes
Like in EVE Online, EVE Echoes will also support ship SKINs at launch. This feature allows players to change the appearance of their ships at any time via tradable licenses.
NetEase and CCP Games are adding the iconic EVE Online classic ship skin to EVE Echoes, while EVE Echoes will also be getting uniquely designed ship skins.
● Easy to Grasp Step-by-Step Tutorials
EVE Echoes sees optimizing the gameplay experience as one of its key priorities. In order to make entry easier for beginners, the development team has taken into account valuable player feedback collated during last year’s Open Beta. EVE Echoes has now completed the new players' tutorials, which offers a captivating introduction for novice pilots coming to New Eden.
EVE’s amazing community has already made a significant contribution in shaping EVE Echoes, thanks to their detailed and frequent feedback. This collaboration will continue with EVE Echoes’ launch in August and beyond. NetEase Games and CCP Games are committed to continually addressing fan suggestions and feedback as new functionality and features are added to the game long into the future.
Please visit the Apple App Store and Google Play store and search for EVE Echoes to register to be notified the moment this exciting mobile MMORPG launches this August.
For more information about the EVE Universe, please visit our social media platform, Facebook, Twitter and Discord.
https://www.eveechoes.com/
F3ND1MUS EVE ECHOES PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eB_sOq450uo&;list=PLhcxfEf5Q1ZduUtJSAtI9yxfvdsetHAvK&index=1
ANDROID LINK: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netease.eve.en&;hl=en_US
IOS LINK: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/eve-echoes/id1446384690
EVE ECHOES SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/EVEEchoes/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/EveEchoes
DISCORD: https://discord.com/invite/J5XXkJZ
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd8xVjWv8A-E62knESgelKg/featured
GAME INFO:
EVE Echoes is a next-gen sandbox MMO game for mobile devices based on the award-winning sci-fi spacefaring MMORPG EVE Online. Featuring a vast persistent universe of over 8,000+ solar systems, players are free to choose their own path from countless options, experiencing space exploration, immense PvP and PvE battles, mining, trading, industry, and a sophisticated player economy in the multiplayer sandbox of New Eden.
EVE Echoes has been a collaborative effort between CCP Games and NetEase Games over the past three years with both companies incorporating feedback from the community at every step, in order to produce an unrivalled multiplayer sci-fi experience on mobile devices that does justice to the EVE name.
During an in-depth livestream to the community, the development team revealed EVE Echoes’ August launch date as well as the following new information:
● New Faction - The Yan-Jung
The Yan-Jung, an ancient civilization in EVE history, become a brand-new faction in EVE Echoes. The Yan-Jung have been created to enhance the diversity and inclusivity of the EVE universe. They value balance, appreciate the harmony of a collective, respect history, and strive for the ultimate pursuit of "becoming one with heaven." Inspired by ancient oriental architecture, Yan-Jung ships are made with bronze-like metal, using smooth surfaces and symmetrical designs to highlight their oriental qualities.
● Corporations
Corporations, a pivotal feature of EVE Online, have been formally introduced into EVE Echoes following the Open Beta Test. Functioning much like the Corporations system in EVE Online on PC, players will be able to band together to mine and explore the universe, with dedicated hangers and wallets accessible by the Corporation’s members as well as a new emphasis on simplification and optimization of utility.
● Capsuleer Outpost
Brave adventurers who want to venture into the uncertainty of space will be able to do so in EVE Echoes, thanks to the introduction of the Capsuleer Outpost.
Unlike other space structures, the Capsuleer Outpost is a private structure designed for lone adventurers to occupy and provides a suitable foothold to explore the new frontier independently. Additional functional structures will also be added into the game in the future.
● Ship SKINs Coming to EVE Echoes
Like in EVE Online, EVE Echoes will also support ship SKINs at launch. This feature allows players to change the appearance of their ships at any time via tradable licenses.
NetEase and CCP Games are adding the iconic EVE Online classic ship skin to EVE Echoes, while EVE Echoes will also be getting uniquely designed ship skins.
● Easy to Grasp Step-by-Step Tutorials
EVE Echoes sees optimizing the gameplay experience as one of its key priorities. In order to make entry easier for beginners, the development team has taken into account valuable player feedback collated during last year’s Open Beta. EVE Echoes has now completed the new players' tutorials, which offers a captivating introduction for novice pilots coming to New Eden.
EVE’s amazing community has already made a significant contribution in shaping EVE Echoes, thanks to their detailed and frequent feedback. This collaboration will continue with EVE Echoes’ launch in August and beyond. NetEase Games and CCP Games are committed to continually addressing fan suggestions and feedback as new functionality and features are added to the game long into the future.
Please visit the Apple App Store and Google Play store and search for EVE Echoes to register to be notified the moment this exciting mobile MMORPG launches this August.
For more information about the EVE Universe, please visit our social media platform, Facebook, Twitter and Discord.
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