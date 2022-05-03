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Don't Be Ashamed
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20 views • May 03, 2022
Jesus teaches his followers to sell their possessions, quit their jobs working for money, and go into all the world preaching the gospel. Do you want to be one of his followers? This short video shares words from Jesus himself to not be ashamed of those teachings.
For a longer video, click the link to watch "How To Live By Faith": https://bit.ly/3C2rI6L
For inquiries email [email protected]
For a longer video, click the link to watch "How To Live By Faith": https://bit.ly/3C2rI6L
For inquiries email [email protected]
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