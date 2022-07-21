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Hunter Biden’s text messages expose potential Putin connection
The Daily Mail has leaked Hunter Biden’s text messages from 2018 which reveal he told his sister-in-law Hallie that he was dealing with his “suspected involvement” in brokering an oil deal “directly” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.