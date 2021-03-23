Dr. Merritt: The Vaxx Is Mass Death Event-Dr BASSEL AL SABAH IS ENGAGED IN KILLING EXPATS WITH EXPERIMENTAL UNAPPROVED DNA ALTERING w/ mRNA; NANO METAL CONTAMINATING; NANO TRACKING CHIP DEATH SHOT__19

ACE 2 PATHWAY SPIKE PROTEIN WEAPONIZEDCOVID 19 KIT TO HAVE ON HAND:26:20 ON VIDEONAC N-ACE CYSTEINEVITAMIN DHCQ HYDROXYCHLOROQUINIVERMECTINVITAMIN CZINCFILE A CRIMINAL COMPLAINT AGAINST Dr. BASSEL HUMOUD HAMAD AL SABA FOR VIOLATING THE NUREMBERG CODE REFER THIS CRIMINAL TO THE HAGUE WITH Dr. FAUCI AND BILL GATES; WITH THE EXECUTIVES OF Pfizer, ASTRAZENECA, and MODERNA.The following interview is an explosive one! It was so explosive, that like my interviews with people like The Sons of Liberty’s health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Kevin Corbett and Dr. Carrie Madej, it was scrubbed by YouTube’s. The New American’s Alex Newman interviewed Dr. Lee Merritt who warns that the COVID Vaxx not only failed in previous animal testing but is also setting the world up for a mass death event.================================================================The Great Reset being perpetrated by the World Economic Forum. We’ve also produced tons of reports on the CONvid-1994 experimental injections and the companies producing them; EVERY CONvid-1984 jab producer==============================================================Dr. Carrie Madej On Hydrogels, DARPA Implantable Biosensors & The Coming VaccineDr. Carrie Madej has been warning the public about the coming vaccine and what it contains. She joins me in this episode to discuss the new technology and the dangers it presents to your health, your liberty and your life.===============================================================We previously had Dr. Carrie Madej on the show to discuss hydrogels, implantable biosensors and the coming vaccine for COVID. However, since she is very knowledgeable about vaccines in general, I thought it would be informative if she would share her knowledge with our audience so that they are completely informed as to what is in vaccines and why they are dangerous.Dr. Carrie Madej is originally from Dearborn, Michigan and received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medical Biosciences in 2001. She then completed her traditional internship at The Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia and internal medicine residency at Mercer University in Macon Georgia.================================================================Dr. Carrie Madej Confirms In Most Recent Video What Many Of Us Said About Coronavirus Vaccine===============================================================Friends, whether anyone is aware or not, it is time to either do the business or get off the pot. A battle is coming. You need to be ready to either submit to medical/government tyranny or band together to strongly resist. But, you have to be aware of what you are facing. Those who have been reading the articles at Sons of Liberty Media already know the “411” on the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the dangers of this upcoming coronavirus vaccine. If you haven’t read that information, now is the time. Also, Sons of Liberty Media radio shows in the morning with Tim Brown and the afternoon with Bradlee Dean have covered this information as well. Watch the videos.Many readers are familiar with Dr. Carrie Madej. She has made several videos on coronavirus and COVID-19, aka CON-VID-19, which have been featured in articles at Sons of Liberty Media. Dr. Carrie released a new video, about a month ago, that explains this upcoming coronavirus vaccine – its experimental nature with humans as the guinea pigs and its dangers. Take a listen and heed the warning.================================================================#AskTheExperts – Shemirani, Corbett, Madej & Kaufman – The Vaccine Rollout Has Begun, Here’s What You’re Not Being Told!================================================================America’s Frontline Doctor Simone Gold Warns Of Risks In “Experimental COVID Vaccine”Dr. Simone Gold of America’s Frontline Doctors was recently interviewed by Michelle Malkin. During the interview, she posed serious concerns over the marketing propaganda of Big Pharma companies and the media concerning the push for widespread use of the experimental vaccine for COVID-19, especially among pregnant women.