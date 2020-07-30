© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do licensing & other physician supply restrictions actually make medicine worse? with surgeon and Cato scholar Jeffrey Singer
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • July 30, 2020
Politicians, the media, and regulated professionals themselves have supported over the past century rules meant to protect the public but which cynically boost the professionals’ income by restricting supply. Medicine has benefited no less from this collusion. Not only may unlicensed physicians not practice medicine, but doctors from outside our nation’s borders also face restrictions inside our country.
While intended to help patients, the effect really has entailed higher costs for health service buyers - and severe limits on choice and quality. Dr. Singer describes the ideal health market without these constraints - and how we get there from here!
While intended to help patients, the effect really has entailed higher costs for health service buyers - and severe limits on choice and quality. Dr. Singer describes the ideal health market without these constraints - and how we get there from here!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.