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Inside the White House — Trump Secret Meeting with Obama — 'Is He Doing this to Bring Persecution to the Church?'
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77 views • June 09, 2020
What people really want to know that goes on behind the closed doors of the White House. LONG, BUT WORTH IT. INSIDE INTEL HEARD NOWHERE ELSE.
Mirrored in Case it "Disappears" from YT (originally uploaded 6/7/2020):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6JB4FrjktY&;t=2281s
Israeli News Live: https://israelinewslive.org/
Dr. June Knight: http://gotreehouse.org/
Mirrored in Case it "Disappears" from YT (originally uploaded 6/7/2020):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6JB4FrjktY&;t=2281s
Israeli News Live: https://israelinewslive.org/
Dr. June Knight: http://gotreehouse.org/
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