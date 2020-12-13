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Covid Mink Variant in Utah, SARS-CoV-2 Spike Upgrade, Earth Changes, and More: 12.26.2020
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805 views • December 26, 2020
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COVID Variant in Utah Mink: Submitted by Jenny
On Sat, Dec 26, 2020 at 9:09 AM Jenny wrote:
Hi Terral:
I thought you would be interested. Note the date Dec 11.
https://promedmail.org/promed-post/?id=8015608
Jenny
--
Hi Jenny:
Thank you for writing and sharing.
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.14.422555v2.full.pdf
https://bgr.com/2020/12/16/coronavirus-mutation-uk-n501y/
The evidence supports the hypothesis that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been upgraded through mink-human transmission that began in Denmark to then spread to London and the surrounding area, until spreading to South Africa and other parts of the world. For me, the cluster 5/N501Y variant is the Mink Mutation that is currently spreading around the world. Blessings, Terral
Published Date: 2020-12-13 22:18:34
Subject: PRO/AH/EDR> COVID-19 update (536): animal, USA (UT) wild mink, 1st case
https://promedmail.org/promed-post/?id=8015608
Coronavirus found in minks from a Polish farm: https://earth-chronicles.com/science/coronavirus-found-in-minks-from-a-polish-farm.html
Here Is What We Know: https://bgr.com/2020/12/16/coronavirus-mutation-uk-n501y/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.26.2020):
--
Another new coronavirus strain found in Nigeria: Africa CDC
https://thehill.com/homenews/news/531560-another-new-strain-suspected-in-nigeria-africa-cdc
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/24/apocalypse-now-new-covid-strain-56-percent-more-contagious-n1261318
--
https://youtu.be/Pxf02FM0cR4
--
https://youtu.be/TLZHQ2Mb2Vo
--
https://youtu.be/fET52k6p53I
--
https://youtu.be/-KoJ9wpvD_g
--
Hawaii Kilauea Volcano
https://youtu.be/Hnrd4avCdiY
--
https://youtu.be/ohdQUVCpZ0Q
--
Meteor falling from the sky north of Sandpoint: https://youtu.be/Ye6yNF5eaX8
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/the-next-nasty-disease-arrives-milk.html?m=1
--
Fireball Reports: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
https://patriotedition.com/illegals-flock-to-the-border-pending-bidens-confirmation/
--
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/15000-illegal-migrants-in-new-mexico-receiving-coronavirus-relief-checks/278828
--
https://www.technocracy.news/study-brain-falters-to-recognize-others-in-face-masks/
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/jon-rappoport/in-case-you-thought-the-pcr-test-detects-an-actual-viruswrong/
--
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/neanderthal-gene-affects-severe-covid.html
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/12/24/gov-desantis-breaks-with-cdc-will-vaccinate-elderly-before-essential-workers-n1228975
--
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/12/25/downtown-nashville-explosion-christmas-morning/4044708001/
--
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/covid-19-and-radiation-sickness-have-same-deadly-symptoms-coincidence/
--
Nashville explosion: https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/nashville-explosion-intentional-videos.html
--
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/i-believe-the-civil-war-has-started/
--
Terminator troops, Supersoldier Homo Robocopus
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/france-china-supersoldier-army-homo-robocopus-video.html
--
https://informedchoicewa.org/news/dr-craig-surreal-theatre-now-around-this-pandemic/
--
Woman Makes Announcement From Home Giving Safety Measures Against Coronavirus
https://youtu.be/Osbxp8pyBGk
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
COVID Variant in Utah Mink: Submitted by Jenny
On Sat, Dec 26, 2020 at 9:09 AM Jenny wrote:
Hi Terral:
I thought you would be interested. Note the date Dec 11.
https://promedmail.org/promed-post/?id=8015608
Jenny
--
Hi Jenny:
Thank you for writing and sharing.
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.14.422555v2.full.pdf
https://bgr.com/2020/12/16/coronavirus-mutation-uk-n501y/
The evidence supports the hypothesis that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been upgraded through mink-human transmission that began in Denmark to then spread to London and the surrounding area, until spreading to South Africa and other parts of the world. For me, the cluster 5/N501Y variant is the Mink Mutation that is currently spreading around the world. Blessings, Terral
Published Date: 2020-12-13 22:18:34
Subject: PRO/AH/EDR> COVID-19 update (536): animal, USA (UT) wild mink, 1st case
https://promedmail.org/promed-post/?id=8015608
Coronavirus found in minks from a Polish farm: https://earth-chronicles.com/science/coronavirus-found-in-minks-from-a-polish-farm.html
Here Is What We Know: https://bgr.com/2020/12/16/coronavirus-mutation-uk-n501y/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.26.2020):
--
Another new coronavirus strain found in Nigeria: Africa CDC
https://thehill.com/homenews/news/531560-another-new-strain-suspected-in-nigeria-africa-cdc
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/24/apocalypse-now-new-covid-strain-56-percent-more-contagious-n1261318
--
https://youtu.be/Pxf02FM0cR4
--
https://youtu.be/TLZHQ2Mb2Vo
--
https://youtu.be/fET52k6p53I
--
https://youtu.be/-KoJ9wpvD_g
--
Hawaii Kilauea Volcano
https://youtu.be/Hnrd4avCdiY
--
https://youtu.be/ohdQUVCpZ0Q
--
Meteor falling from the sky north of Sandpoint: https://youtu.be/Ye6yNF5eaX8
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/the-next-nasty-disease-arrives-milk.html?m=1
--
Fireball Reports: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
https://patriotedition.com/illegals-flock-to-the-border-pending-bidens-confirmation/
--
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/15000-illegal-migrants-in-new-mexico-receiving-coronavirus-relief-checks/278828
--
https://www.technocracy.news/study-brain-falters-to-recognize-others-in-face-masks/
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/12/jon-rappoport/in-case-you-thought-the-pcr-test-detects-an-actual-viruswrong/
--
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/neanderthal-gene-affects-severe-covid.html
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/12/24/gov-desantis-breaks-with-cdc-will-vaccinate-elderly-before-essential-workers-n1228975
--
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/12/25/downtown-nashville-explosion-christmas-morning/4044708001/
--
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/covid-19-and-radiation-sickness-have-same-deadly-symptoms-coincidence/
--
Nashville explosion: https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/nashville-explosion-intentional-videos.html
--
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/i-believe-the-civil-war-has-started/
--
Terminator troops, Supersoldier Homo Robocopus
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/france-china-supersoldier-army-homo-robocopus-video.html
--
https://informedchoicewa.org/news/dr-craig-surreal-theatre-now-around-this-pandemic/
--
Woman Makes Announcement From Home Giving Safety Measures Against Coronavirus
https://youtu.be/Osbxp8pyBGk
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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