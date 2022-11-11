https://gnews.org/articles/517481
Summary：11/09/2022 Dr. McCullough: The only smoking gun for the soaring cases of sudden death is the COVID 19 vaccine. It's a reasonable assumption that it was the vaccine until proven otherwise.
