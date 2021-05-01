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Why aren't we using Ivermectin? With Dr Tess Lawrie
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15 views • May 01, 2021
More than a year on and we’re still being told that we have to wait for Big Pharma to develop effective Covid-19 treatments.
But effective treatments are already out there — and Ivermectin is one of them: genuinely safe and effective and cheap as chips.
So why isn’t it being used worldwide to both help prevent and treat Covid-19?
I am joined today by Dr Tess Lawrie, Director of the Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy, who has been campaigning tirelessly to see ivermectin added as a go-to NHS treatment.
So far, however, her advice appears to have largely fallen on deaf ears. We will be discussing why she believes that’s happened and what the next steps are.
Please subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast at http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
But effective treatments are already out there — and Ivermectin is one of them: genuinely safe and effective and cheap as chips.
So why isn’t it being used worldwide to both help prevent and treat Covid-19?
I am joined today by Dr Tess Lawrie, Director of the Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy, who has been campaigning tirelessly to see ivermectin added as a go-to NHS treatment.
So far, however, her advice appears to have largely fallen on deaf ears. We will be discussing why she believes that’s happened and what the next steps are.
Please subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast at http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
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