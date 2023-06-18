Herbed Butter

½ c. butter (room temperature)
1 T. HRS
Organic Tomato Powder
½ t. HRS
Organic Turmeric Root Powder
½ t. Organic Garlic powder
½ t. Italian Seasoning
¼ t. HRS
Pink Himalayan Salt
¼ t. crushed red pepper
Instructions:
1. Whip butter until creamy
2. Gently fold in spices until well blended
3. Add to your favorite bread, pasta or use to flavor your favorite protein
4. Store unused portion in air tight container in refriger
ator
