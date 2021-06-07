EP 2479-9AM DOJ/FBI REFUSED WHITE HOUSE REQUEST TO INVESTIGATE "ITALYGATE"  

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Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pushed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to probe multiple unfounded theories about the 2020 presidential election in the weeks leading up to President Biden’s inauguration, according to newly obtained emails reported by The New York Times. The Times said that it obtained five emails from December and January between Meadows and Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general at the time, showing Meadows pressing the DOJ head to look at multiple election fraud claims that were circling on the internet. The debunked theories Meadows reportedly asked Rosen to investigate in the emails included one that said voting machines were remotely controlled by people in Italy with military technology that were able to switch votes from former President Trump to Biden. According to the emails cited by The Times, Rosen said he refused to entertain the theories and refused to set up a meeting between the FBI and a man who was pushing the Italy conspiracy theory, known as “Italygate.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17874
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